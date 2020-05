View this post on Instagram

A week after our first game, back with my other teams, but I’m still thinking about #teamtrans. It was such a great experience all around. I got to finally play with @hbrowne24 which was super neat. We almost connected on a would have been beautiful goal where I cut across the ice through the defenders and passed it back to him in the slot. The goalie came up with a huge two pad stack that would have made @samijosmall proud for the save though. I got to play with a team full of people who shared similar experiences to me in the sporting world, we just understood each other and didn’t have to worry about being seen as the “other” we were just a bunch of hockey players who happened to all be trans, just how it should be. @teamtransicehockey I witnessed a truly exceptional showing of allyship too From @bostonpridehockey, the players and the people organizing everything I can’t thank enough. It was an incredible experience first, but it was also a truly safe space for my fellow teammates (and fans) to come be a part of. @bostonpridehockey was but supportive, encouraging, and eager to learn about other experiences they may not have had. We may have played on opposing teams but I truly felt like we were all part of same team. #trans #transgender #transwoman #jessicaplatt #lgbtq #inclusive #equality #transhockey #harrisonbrowne #hockey #boston #positivity #love #support