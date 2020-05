View this post on Instagram

Exciting news! Today the Operation Night Watch team is going back to work in the glass chamber in the museum. The team published the largest and most detailed photograph of The Night Watch ever. You're now able to zoom in on individual brushstrokes and even particles of pigment in the painting. Head of Conservation & Science Robert van Langh will share all the ins and outs with us in a new Live Update today at 4pm (CET) here on Instagram! Any questions for him? Leave them in the comments!