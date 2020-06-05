דבר העובדים בארץ ישראל

????????????????????????????????????#амбарка #чп #россия #Норильск #нефть #природа #краснодарскийкрай #новоросс #Новороссийск #nvrsk #река #москва #питер #nature #moscow #рыбалка #fishing #fish #спиннинг #sos #help #russia #всемвсем #внисание #черезвычайноеположение #краснодар#самара#владивосток#урал May 29 at the Nadezhdinsky plant owned by OAO GMK Norilsk Nickel, there was a spill diesel fuel in the soil and the water got more 21 thousand tons of oil products. This is the first accident such a large scale in the polar Arctic. In the country declared a state of emergency at the Federal level. The disaster in Norilsk showed irresponsible attitude of large companies to our nature, this will not continue it can! Environmental control should be enhanced, and the operation of facilities should take place under special control for warnings accidents, especially in the conditions of melting eternal permafrost due to global climate change. I however the opposite is happening now the situation in which Industrialists seek a moratorium on certain environmental restrictions requirements under the pretext of fighting economic crisis. We need to prevent the destruction of our nature and force the Russian Government to go on the way to support new green technologies and fight climate change and don't go along with it the "dirty" business. @greenpeaceru @greenpeace