20,000 טון של סולר דלפו לנהר האמברניה ליד העיר נורילסק שבסיביר. הדליפה כיסתה כ-350 קמ"ר, פי 7 משטחה של תל-אביב.
בעלת המיכל, חברת NTEK, ננזפה בשידור חי ע"י נשיא רוסיה, ולדימיר פוטין מאחר ולא דיווח בזמן אמת על האירוע. פוטין הכריז על מצב חירום ברוסיה, בשל האסון.
May 29 at the Nadezhdinsky plant owned by OAO GMK Norilsk Nickel, there was a spill diesel fuel in the soil and the water got more 21 thousand tons of oil products. This is the first accident such a large scale in the polar Arctic. In the country declared a state of emergency at the Federal level. The disaster in Norilsk showed irresponsible attitude of large companies to our nature, this will not continue it can! Environmental control should be enhanced, and the operation of facilities should take place under special control for warnings accidents, especially in the conditions of melting eternal permafrost due to global climate change. I however the opposite is happening now the situation in which Industrialists seek a moratorium on certain environmental restrictions requirements under the pretext of fighting economic crisis. We need to prevent the destruction of our nature and force the Russian Government to go on the way to support new green technologies and fight climate change and don't go along with it the "dirty" business. @greenpeaceru @greenpeace
על פי ה-BBC, הסיבה המשוערת לדליפה היא כנראה שקיעה של יסודות המיכל. מנהל תחנת הכח ויצ'אסלב סטרוסטין נעצר עד ה-31 ליולי, אך עד כה לא הוגש נגדו כתב אישום. NTEK, היא חברת בת של נורילסק ניקל, המפיקה המובילה בעולם של ניקל ופלדיום. חקירה נפתחה בגין עיכוב לכאורה של יומיים בדיווח על האירוע, האשמה אותה נורילסק ניקל מכחישה בינתיים.
בארגון גרינפיס השוו את הדליפה לאסון אקסון ולדז, משנת 1989. אולג מיטוול, לשעבר סמנכ"ל ארגון סביבתי ברוסיה אמר כי "מעולם לא היה אסון כזה באיזור הארקטי". הוא העריך את פרויקט הטיהור ככזה שיימשך בין 5 ל-10 שנים.