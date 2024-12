קולות הירי, צהלות השמחה: אחרי 15 שנה, אזרחי סוריה התעוררו לבוקר חדש

Syrians were seen celebrating and cheering at Umayyad Square in the heart of Damascus and in nearby suburbs as rebels take over major cities across the country. Rebels have announced taking over Homs, a strategic city between Damascus and Latakia. The Syrian army has withdrawn from much of the southern region as opposition fighters continue their lightning offensive. It comes as unconfirmed reports suggest Syrian leader Bashar al Assad has left Syria on a plane.

♬ original sound – Middle East Eye