דיווח: פרו-פלסטינים תקפו את מסעדת 'מזנון' של אייל שני ובית כנסת במלבורן

מפגינים פרו-פלסטינים ניפצו חלון והפחידו סועדים במסעדת ה'מזנון' בבעלות השף אייל שני במלבורן שבאוסטרליה, כך דווח הבוקר (שבת) בעיתון האוסטרלי 'הראלד סאן'.

city goers are genuinely sick of these weekly AntiSemitic Hamas rallies ???? pic.twitter.com/ZeXKifF4MB

shouting "death to the IDF" & "all Zionists are terrorists"

again ???? pro-Palestine nuisances are blocking CBD intersections now

שותפו העסקי של שני הוא שחר סגל, שידוע בתמיכתו בקרן ההומניטרית לעזה (GHF), ארגון הנתמך על ידי ארצות הברית וישראל.

בתקרית אחרת, קבוצת הביטחון של הקהילה היהודית במלבורן דיווחה על ניסיון הצתה בבית הכנסת במזרח מלבורן. דלת בית הכנסת נשרפה, אך אין נפגעים ושאר הבניין לא ניזוק.

???? BREAKING:

A pro-Hamas mob in Melbourne stormed an Israeli-owned restaurant and then tried to set fire to a synagogue while Jewish families were inside for Shabbat dinner.

The restaurant was attacked because the owner’s business partner supports the Gaza Humanitarian… pic.twitter.com/MC1i8NTpqF

— Yehuda Teitelbaum (@chalavyishmael) July 4, 2025