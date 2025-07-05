דבר העובדים בארץ ישראל
menu
hebrew arabic english
יום שבת ט' בתמוז תשפ"ה 05.07.25
הרשמה ל"דבר היום"
27.8°תל אביב
  • 24.4°ירושלים
  • 27.8°תל אביב
  • 27.3°חיפה
  • 27.4°אשדוד
  • 25.1°באר שבע
  • 30.8°אילת
  • 26.9°טבריה
  • 24.6°צפת
  • 27.9°לוד
  • IMS הנתונים באדיבות השירות המטאורולוגי הישראלי
שלחו לנו מידע
histadrut
Created by rgb media Powered by Salamandra
© כל הזכויות שמורות לדבר העובדים בארץ ישראל
בעולם

דיווח: פרו-פלסטינים תקפו את מסעדת 'מזנון' של אייל שני ובית כנסת במלבורן

בעיתון האוסטרלי 'הארלד סאן' דווח כי מפגינים פרו-פלסטינים ניפצו חלון והפחידו סועדים ב'מזנון' של השף אייל שני באוסטרליה. בתקרית אחרת, נעשה ניסיון הצתה בבית כנסת, אך לא היו נפגעים

מסעדת המזנון במלבורן אחרי תקיפת המפגינים הפרו-פלסטינים (צילום: רשתות חברתיות, סעיף 27 א')
מסעדת המזנון במלבורן אחרי תקיפת המפגינים הפרו-פלסטינים (צילום: רשתות חברתיות, סעיף 27 א')
אוריאל לוי
אוריאל לוי
כתב לענייני חוץ
צרו קשר עם המערכת:
עדכון אחרון: 05.07.2025 | 8:58
נושאים קשורים:

    מפגינים פרו-פלסטינים ניפצו חלון והפחידו סועדים במסעדת ה'מזנון' בבעלות השף אייל שני במלבורן שבאוסטרליה, כך דווח הבוקר (שבת) בעיתון האוסטרלי 'הראלד סאן'.

    שותפו העסקי של שני הוא שחר סגל, שידוע בתמיכתו בקרן ההומניטרית לעזה (GHF), ארגון הנתמך על ידי ארצות הברית וישראל.

    בתקרית אחרת, קבוצת הביטחון של הקהילה היהודית במלבורן דיווחה על ניסיון הצתה בבית הכנסת במזרח מלבורן. דלת בית הכנסת נשרפה, אך אין נפגעים ושאר הבניין לא ניזוק.

    האירועים הללו הגבירו את החששות בנוגע למתיחות גוברת ואלימות, המכוונות כלפי מוסדות ועסקים יהודיים במלבורן.

    דבר היום כל בוקר אצלך במייל
    על ידי התחברות אני מאשר/ת את תנאי השימוש באתר
    תגיות:
    מדורים
    אודות
    קהילה
    דבר היום
    כל בוקר אצלך במייל
    אני מאשר/ת את תנאי השימוש באתר
    © כל הזכויות שמורות לדבר העובדים בארץ ישראל
    histadrut
    Created by rgb media Powered by Salamandra
    פעמון

    כל העדכונים בזמן אמת

    הירשמו לקבלת פושים מאתר החדשות ״דבר״

    נרשמת!