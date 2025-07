חם, חם, מתחמם: כך נראית השמש מהמרחק הקטן ביותר שתועדה אי פעם

Solar Wind Images from Parker Solar Probe's WISPR Instrument

You’re looking at the closest-ever images of the Sun. Taken by our Parker Solar Probe during a close flyby, they show the solar wind racing out from the Sun’s outer atmosphere, the corona. Images and data from this mission are helping scientists better understand the Sun’s influence across the solar system, including events that can affect Earth. https://go.nasa.gov/4kA9vSO

Posted by NASA – National Aeronautics and Space Administration on Friday, July 11, 2025