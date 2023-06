סטארבקס הסירה דגלים וסמלי גאווה שנתלו בסניפיה בארצות הברית; 3,000 עובדי הרשת הכריזו על שביתה

CUSTOMERS STRIKE BACK! Starbucks took down pride flags at stores in Ohio, so community supporters came in and hung up their own flags. The District Manager responded by tearing down the flags. This customer had enough. Starbucks is denying that they made parrners take down pride decorations. If that’s true, @Starbucks , then what is this DM doing? #starbuckscustomer #manager #prideflag #starbucksmanager #lgbtqia #lgbtqrights #starbucks #starbucksboycott

♬ original sound – SBWorkersUnited